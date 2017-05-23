Six Bluejays Named To Baseball’s All-BIG EAST Squad

New York, N.Y. — Six members of the Creighton Baseball team were selected to represent the Bluejays on the All-BIG EAST teams that were announced in the afternoon on Tuesday, May 23.

Headlining Creighton’s honorees is junior Rollie Lacy , who picked up his third consecutive All-BIG EAST First Team Selection. Lacy closed the regular season 4-2 with a 2.76 ERA in 14 starts. Lacy tossed a combined 81.2 innings, notching 78 strikeouts and allowing just 15 walks. Lacy is Creighton’s third baseball player ever named First Team All-Conference in three consecutive seasons, joining Kevin Frederick (1996-98) and Scott Stahoviak (1989-91). Both Frederick and Stahoviak went on to play in the majors (MLB). Lacy is the only full-time pitcher in that group, as well as the only player named first team all-conference at the same position all three years. Rollie Lacy is the third pitcher in BIG EAST history to be named First Team All-Conference in three straight years. He joins Boston College’s Chris Lambert (2002-04) and Notre Dame’s Aaron Heilman (1999-01) in that select group. Both Lambert and Heilman went on to reach the Major Leagues.

The Bluejays had five members of the squad earned All-BIG EAST Second Team: juniors Ethan DeCaster , Keith Rogalla , sophomore Michael Emodi and freshmen Isaac Collins as well as Will Robertson .

A two-time BIG EAST Pitcher of the Week this season, Rogalla recorded 29 strikeouts in 29.2 innings in BIG EAST Play. He collected a 1-1 record in four conference starts, notching a 3.03 ERA.

DeCaster has pushed his way from setup to a shared closer role this season, posting a 4-2 record with four saves in 22 appearances. He has a 1.85 ERA overall and a just 1.04 in 17.1 innings of BIG EAST action.

A rock behind the plate this season, Emodi played every inning in BIG EAST action this season and all but nine throughout the year. He leads the Bluejays with seven home runs and 36 RBI and his .272 batting average is fourth on the team.

Hitting in the two hole for most of the season, Collins leads Bluejay regulars with a .328 average in BIG EAST play. During the entire season he sits second with a .294 mark.

Robertson, meanwhile, was just a small step back at .274 on the season and .278 in BIG EAST play. Will also collected two home runs, six RBI and a .409 on-base percentage in the Bluejay’s 15 BIG EAST contests.

The regular season BIG EAST champion, the Bluejays enter the BIG EAST Tournament as the No. 1 seed and will face No. 4 Seton Hall on Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 pm (CT).