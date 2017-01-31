Short-Handed Raiders Takedown Tigers

Central Community College rattled off a 16-4 run over the final two minutes to claim a 104-92 win over Doane JV at Raider Fieldhouse on Monday night. Prior to the scoring run, the Raiders and the Tigers were tied at 88 apiece.

CCC played without starters Marco Fabietti and Ruben Fuamba. Fabietti sat out due to the flu, while Fuamba was nursing an injury. However, the remaining Raiders did not miss a beat as five players scored in double figures. Deon Tabb recorded a double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds.

“Playing without Marco and Ruben created some challenges and put some guys in different roles. It was nice to see the players step up and fill those roles,” said CCC head coach Jerry Drymon. “Anytime you play without two starters, it creates some difficulties, but we were able to overcome the adversity tonight.”

The Raiders were led in scoring by Logan Fleming with 25 points, followed by Tabb. Jerome Dixon notched 18 points, while Luke Cadzow was right behind with 17 points. Tristan Hoover rounded out the double-digit scoring with 10 points.

Doane JV’s Kyle Hart scored a game-high 29 points to lead four Tigers in double figures. Landon Zarybnicky tallied 16 points, while Charley Burwistle scored a dozen points. Stone Hood chipped in 10 points.

Two other winners were also declared – Autism Speaks and the Columbus Inclusive Playground. The CCC coaching staff wore the official Autism Speaks blue puzzle to raise awareness and acceptance of autism spectrum disorders. During the game, $400 in donations were collected and given to the Columbus Inclusive Playground initiative. The initiative is an effort to construct a community playground at Lost Creek Elementary School where all parts are wheelchair accessible, including an impact-absorbent accessible surface and shaded equipment, that caters to the physical, sensory and social needs of those who use it.

“Not only did we win the game, but the playground won,” said Drymon. “Nights like this provide great perspective to our players and teach them social responsibility.”