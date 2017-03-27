Shepard To Leave NU

Sophomore forward Jessica Shepard plans to transfer from the University of Nebraska women’s basketball program, Nebraska Coach Amy Williams announced on Monday, March 27. Williams, who said she appreciated Shepard’s straight-forward approach during post-season evaluations, plans to assist Shepard in the transfer process. “Jessica thinks it is in her best interest to leave our program and seek a fresh start at this time,” Williams said. “We wish her the best and will try to help her through the process, if she needs it.” Shepard, who has not decided where she is transferring, said she appreciated the commitment of Williams and her staff in their first season at Nebraska.

“Coach Williams and the whole staff have been very supportive of me, and I thank them for giving me some time after the season to make my decision,” Shepard said. “I also want to thank the University of Nebraska and all of my teammates for the support they have given me the past two years, but I feel like I have to do what I think is best for me and my future at this time.” Nebraska Coach Amy Williams and the rest of the Huskers will not have further comment on the matter. Shepard and her family also will not have comment as they continue through the transfer process. Nebraska began postseason workouts this morning at the Hendricks Training Complex.