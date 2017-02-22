Shelby-Rising City’s Belt to play volleyball at Northeast

NORFOLK – Northeast Community College has signed Delaney Belt of Shelby-Rising City High School to play volleyball next season. She has played different positions in high school, but will be a defensive specialist for the Hawks.

During her senior season for the Huskies, Belt compiled a record of 65 kills, 17 ace serves, 373 assists, 173 passes, 180 digs and seven blocks. She was named to the Crossroads Conference All-Conference Honorable Mention team as well as the Omaha World Herald and Lincoln Journal Star’s Class C-2

All State Honorable Mention teams.

“Delaney is a great kid with an awesome work ethic,” said Amanda Schultze, Northeast volleyball coach. “We are very excited to have her as part of our program in the fall.”

Belt becomes the third signee for the 2017-18 Hawks volleyball team. She joins Savannah Nelson, Wakefield, and Elizabeth Selting, from Elgin/Pope John.