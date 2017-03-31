Shelby-Rising City Star Signs with CCC Golf

The Central Community College golf team is proud to announce the signing of Nathan Grossnicklaus, a senior from Shelby-Rising City High School.

Grossnicklaus has qualified for the NSAA state golf tournament for three straight years, finishing in a 25th-place tie in 2016. He also participated in football and basketball at Shelby-Rising City. In basketball, Grossnicklaus averaged a double-double with 22.2 points and 11.5 rebounds per game as a senior, finishing sixth in the state in scoring. Academically, he was named to the Shelby-Rising City High School honor roll following the first semester of the current school year.

“I’m extremely excited to have Nathan join the Raiders golf team for this fall,” said CCC head coach Brit Blackwell (pictured standing). “He has a strong scoring ability and I have had an eye on him since last May when he posted an opening-round score in the 70s at the NSAA tournament. I was further impressed by his athletic talent as exhibited by his participation in football and basketball.”

Grossnicklaus plans to major in business at CCC before transferring to a four-year institution. He is the son of Randy and Lisa Grossnicklaus.