Schwade Signs with Briar Cliff

Briar Cliff men’s golf head coach Ben Irlbeck announced the signing of Brandon Schwade to his 2017-18 Charger recruiting class. Schwade, a native of Ida Grove, Iowa, is currently completing his senior year at OA-BCIG (Odebolt Arthur Battle Creek Ida Grove) High School.

Schwade is a seven-time letterwinner for the Falcons with four in golf, two in football and one in basketball. He was named first team all-conference each of the past three seasons. He notched low medalist honors at the conference tournament as both a freshman and sophomore and was a runner-up at the conference tournament as a junior. He won six tournaments in a row last season and nine medals, while also winning three low medals as a sophomore. Schwade earned the Coaches Award as a freshman.

Outside of athletics, Schwade volunteers as a golf instructor.

Brandon is the son of Scott and Melissa Schwade and plans to major in business.