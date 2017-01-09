Schulte named NSIC South Division WBB Player of the Week

Maggie Schulte of Wayne State College was named the Northern Sun Conference South Division Women’s Basketball Player of the Week Monday morning following her performance in Wildcat road wins over the weekend at Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State.

Schulte, a 6-0 junior forward from Wynot (Wynot HS), recorded double-doubles in a pair of games averaging 19 points and 12 rebounds per contest. In Friday’s 66-52 win at Concordia-St. Paul, she accounted for a team-high 14 points to go with 12 rebounds and followed that performance with a season-high 24 points and another 12 rebounds in a 70-55 win at Minnesota State.

For the weekend, Schulte was a perfect 17 for 17 at the foul line while going 10 for 26 (.385) from the field. She helped WSC avenge losses one month ago at home to Concordia-St. Paul and Minnesota State while helping the Wildcats extend their season-best win streak to seven games.

This season, Schulte is averaging 12.1 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. She is tied for fifth in NSIC play in free throw percentage (.909) making 40 of 44 and is 12th overall at 82.1 percent making 55 of 67 in all games played.

Wayne State is 12-3 on the season, winners of seven straight, and 7-3 in the NSIC. The Wildcats will be at home this weekend hosting #25 Northern State Friday night at 6 p.m. and #24 MSU Moorhead Saturday in a 4 p.m. contest.