Round One of National Championship Postponed

BY bcuchargers.com | May 23, 2017
The first round of the NAIA Women’s Golf National Championship in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida was postponed after a rain delay caused an hour and a half long delay on day one while golfers also had to battle high winds throughout the afternoon.

The postponement did not allow all of the teams teeing off in the afternoon to finish their rounds and the teams that did not complete the opening round will continue play at 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Despite the inclement weather, one Charger was able to provide the highlight of day one as Taylor Minger eagled on the 18th hole of the Squire Course at PGA National.

Oklahoma City is the leader after round one as the team was able to complete its round with a team score of 306, 18 strokes over par.

