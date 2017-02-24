Rollerson and Faber Pace Bluejays in Win at Xavier

Cincinnati, Ohio — Senior Brianna Rollerson and sophomore Audrey Faber delivered a combined 29 points and 17 rebounds as the Creighton women’s basketball team moved within one win of at least a share of the BIG EAST regular season title.

The Bluejays moved to 21-6 overall and 15-2 in BIG EAST play, while Xavier fell to 11-17 on the season and 3-14 in conference play.

Creighton got off to a slow start, trailing by as much as five (14-9) in the opening period, but the Bluejays closed the first quarter on a 9-2 burst over the final 3:23 to take close the period up 18-16. Long range shooting was the fuel for Creighton’s comeback as Faber, freshman Jaylyn Agnew and senior Marissa Janning all connected with trifectas down the stretch. Janning’s trey came in the final minute to give the Bluejays their first lead of the night.

Janning opened the second with a pull-up jumper from the elbow to make it 20-16, but Xavier countered with nine of the next 13 points to reclaim the advantage 25-24 (5:20). The Musketeers extended its edge to three (27-24) on a driving layup by Jada Byrd and went into the breakup 29-26.

Following a season-long script, Creighton turned things around in the third quarter. Quickly seeing the Musketeers extend their lead to it largest margin of seven just one minute into the period (33-26 – 8:55), Faber drove the bucket to earn two from the stripe. After sinking both, she knocked down a 14-footer from the left side to make it 33-30 with 7:53 left. Following a Xavier basket, Creighton rattled off nine straight and 12 of the next 14 to seize the lead 42-37 with 3:51 left in the period. Senior Lauren Works delivered a driving layup, then Faber drilled the tying trey from the corner. The next trip down the floor yielded a layup by Faber, then one from junior Sydney Lamberty , finally junior Baily Norby connected from downtown to cap Creighton’s explosion.

Xavier refused to yield, pulling back within two by the close of the third as the game went to the final frame with Creighton clinging to a 45-43 lead.

Rollerson asserted herself in the final ten minutes, delivered six points and three rebounds in eight minutes on the floor. Leading just 51-49 at the 6:11 mark, Janning grabbed a steal and fed Rollerson in the post. Drawing a double-team, she kicked to Faber in the corner for a three-ball to make it 54-49.

Moments later up 56-50, Rollerson scored on back-to-back trips down the floor, first saving a missed shot for the easy put back (58-50), then scoring in the paint with 2:20 left to give the Bluejays a 60-53 lead. The final two minutes saw a parade to the free throw line for the Bluejays as Creighton hit 7-of-8 to seal the win.

After the game head coach Jim Flanery discussed the play of his fifth-year post player.

“[Rollerson] missed a few easy shots in the first half, but our staff urged me to stay with her,” said Flanery. “She stepped up in a big way down the stretch, both on the glass and scoring the basketball.”

Rollerson closed the game with 12 points and 14 rebounds to collect her seventh double-double of the season. Faber, meanwhile, led Creighton with 17 points and Janning rounded out the Bluejays in double figures with 14. Xavier got a game-high 18 points from Marquia Turner in the loss.

Creighton will close out the regular season on Sunday, Feb. 26 as the Bluejays battle Butler at 12:00 pm (CT).