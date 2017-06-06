Rolfzen and Wong-Orantes Named to Preliminary FIVB World Grand Prix Roster

The U.S. Women’s Volleyball National Team named its 21-player preliminary roster for the 2017 FIVB World Grand Prix on Tuesday, and former Husker All-Americans Amber Rolfzen and Justine Wong-Orantes were named to the team.

Team USA opens the World Grand Prix in Kunshan, China, with matches against Russia on July 7, Italy on July 8 and China on July 9. The following weekend in China, the U.S. will play Turkey on July 14, Italy on July 15 and China on July 16. The U.S. finishes the preliminary rounds in Cuiaba, Brazil with matches against Netherlands on July 20, Belgium on July 21 and Brazil on July 23. The top five teams through the preliminary phase plus the to-be-announced final round host country will compete Aug. 2-6 for the World Grand Prix title.

The U.S. will also compete in the Pan American Cup from June 17-25 in Lima and Canete, Peru.