OMAHA, Neb. – Sophomore right-hander Laura Roecker was named Summit League Pitcher of the Week for her performance May 1-7, the conference office announced Monday.

Roecker (10-14) earned her fourth career pitcher-of-the-week honor and her second this season after collecting two wins last weekend. The Elkhorn, Neb., native posted a 2-0 record with a 0.50 ERA and recorded two complete games last week.

Maggie Good of IUPUI joins Roecker as Summit League Player of the Week.