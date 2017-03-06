Roecker Picks Up Player of the Week Honors

OMAHA, Neb. – Pitcher Laura Roecker earned Summit League Pitcher of the Week honors for her performances during the week of Feb. 27-Mar.5.

Roecker picked up her first Summit League Pitcher of the Week award this season and third in her career. The sophomore held No. 16 Utah to one unearned run and three hits with two strikeouts last Saturday. She also picked up wins against Montana and Southern Utah and did not allow an earned run over the weekend. Roecker is tied for the Summit League lead with five wins.

IUPUI’s Maggie Good was also named Summit League Player of the Week.