The Annual State Junior High Track and Field Championships were held in Gothenburg on Saturday. Click below for the results.
Station Events
May
16
Tue
all-day Boys Golf Districts
Boys Golf Districts
May 16 all-day
District B-2 @ Wayne Country Club West Point-Beemer/Scribner-Snyder, Bennington, Blair, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Fort Calhoun, Mount Michael Benedictine, O’Neill, Omaha Roncalli Catholic, Schuyler, Wayne District C-2 @ Oakland Golf Club Logan[...]
May
17
Wed
all-day Boys Golf Districts
Boys Golf Districts
May 17 all-day
District B-2 @ Wayne Country Club West Point-Beemer/Scribner-Snyder, Bennington, Blair, Boone Central/Newman Grove, Columbus Lakeview, Columbus Scotus, Fort Calhoun, Mount Michael Benedictine, O’Neill, Omaha Roncalli Catholic, Schuyler, Wayne District C-2 @ Oakland Golf Club Logan[...]
May
19
Fri
all-day 2017 NSAA STATE TRACK AND FIELD ...
2017 NSAA STATE TRACK AND FIELD ...
May 19 all-day
QFF – Qualified for Finals, DNP – Did Not Place, DNQ – Did not Qualify, DQ – Disqualified, DNMOH – Did not Make Opening Height, DNF – Did not Finish Class C 3200M Relay Finals[...]
May
20
Sat
all-day 2017 NSAA STATE TRACK AND FIELD ...
2017 NSAA STATE TRACK AND FIELD ...
May 20 all-day
All Class Finals 800M Run 9:30am Kelsey Larsen, 9, BRLD Lauren Jacobsen, 11, Wisner-Pilger Alex Humlicek, 12, North Bend Central Max Hansen, 11, Tekamah-Herman Carter Thiele, 12, Oakland-Craig Peter Emanuel, 11, North Bend Central Jarod[...]
May
21
Sun
all-day Dodge County League Baseball
Dodge County League Baseball
May 21 all-day
West Point @ Wisner 2pm North Bend @ Leigh/Schuyler 2pm Dodge @ Arlington 2pm Scribner @ Wahoo 7:30pm
Results From Nebraska State Track Championship In Gothenburg
BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 14, 2017
