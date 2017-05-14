class="post-template-default single single-post postid-235751 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Results From Nebraska State Track Championship In Gothenburg | KTIC Radio

Results From Nebraska State Track Championship In Gothenburg

BY Jayson Jorgensen | May 14, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Results From Nebraska State Track Championship In Gothenburg

The Annual State Junior High Track and Field Championships were held in Gothenburg on Saturday. Click below for the results.

17nebraskachampionshipmeet

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: