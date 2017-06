The Omaha Storm Chasers lost 12-2 at Memphis Friday night.

The Storm Chasers led 2-1 going into the bottom of the 7th inning, but the Redbirds scored 5 runs in the 7th and 6 more in the 8th to put the game out of reach.

Omaha and Memphis go at it again on Saturday at 6:35 p.m.