Recruiting Profile: Tyjon Lindsey

A highlight just waiting to happen. That’s what the Huskers are getting in 5-9 175 pound wide receiver Tyjon Lindsey. Lindsey is a four-star receiver that comes from Bishop Gorman high school in Las Vegas, Nevada. Bishop Gorman is one of the prestigious high schools to play football at, and Lindsey made a lot of big-time plays there.

Lindsey as a very very diverse skill set, but out of all of the skills he possesses, his quickness and speed is unreal. The speedy Lindsey had a number of offers and before committing to NU he was a member of the Ohio State recruiting class. He also had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Louisville, Michigan, and many others.

When Lindsey gets the ball in his hands it is electric. Lindsey has a great chance to play right away, as he can be utilized a lot of different ways. Lindsey looks as if he can do anything from catching the ball, running it, and evening returning punts and kicks. Check out Lindsey’s highlights here on Hudl.