Recruiting Profile: Jaylin Bradley

An in-state commit everyone in Nebraska wanted was Jaylin Bradley. Bradley is a three-star running back, according to rivals, out of Bellevue, Nebraska and he has a lot to offer for NU.

Bradley held just two offers, one from Nebraska and the other being South Dakota State. It wasn’t due to the lack of talent, but the grades weren’t quite there yet for Bradley. Other schools that recruited the 6-0 182 pound running back were Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas State, UCF, and Wyoming.

Bradley had a stellar year as he rushed for 2,915 yards and 50 touchdowns. Bradley has good size and great speed and in a couple of years, Bradley might be a running back Husker fans will see on the field. Check out his highlights here on Hudl.