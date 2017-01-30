Recruiting Profile: Jamire Calvin

After a whirlwind recruiting decision, Jamire Calvin has committed to Nebraska. The talented wide receiver was expected to commit to the Huskers at the Army All-American bowl but then decided to commit to Oregon State. Calvin ended up changing his mind and pleading to NU.

Calvin is another speedy receiver that stands at 5-9 and weighs in at 165 pounds. Hailing from Cathedral high school in California, Calvin is a four-star wideout, ranked 31st receiver in the nation, and was sought after by a number of schools including Alabama, Louisville, Tennessee, and Washington.

Calvin shows in his film that he is a big time playmaker. He does a number of things with the ball in his hands. He was the #3 punt returner in the nation with 530 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 53 passes for 1,000 yards and 17 touchdowns. Calvin is explosive, to say the least and he has a good chance to see the field right away. He will need to fight through an already stacked core of receivers, but he has a chance. Check out his highlights here on Hudl.