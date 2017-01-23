Recruiting Profile: Guy Thomas

Guy Thomas is a really nice commit for the Huskers as he has a lot to offer. Thomas is the 16th ranked defensive end in the nation and is a four-star prospect according to Rivals. Thomas played his high school ball in at Booker T. Washington, located in Miami, Florida.

Thomas had a number of offers, 19 to be exact. A few of those offers came from LSU, Alabama, Auburn, Georgia, and Miami. He has been continuing to take official visits even though he is committed to NU, the biggest threat to the Huskers seems to be fellow Big Ten foe Maryland.

Thomas’ physical attributes are one of a kind, especially stepping into a program that is switching to 3-4 defense. Thomas stands at 6-3 205 pounds and he has all the tools to be a great defensive end pass rusher or an outside linebacker that specializes in rushing the passer. He has extremely quick feet, violent hands, and unique skill of being bendable, that meaning she can contort his body and make extremely athletic moves while rushing the passer.

Thomas will be lobbying for playing time amongst a deep group of players with similar attributes including Quayshon Alexander, Alex Davis, and Greg Simmons. Don’t be surprised if he can make an impact right away, but on the flip side don’t be shocked if NU throws a redshirt on him as well. Check out his highlights here on Hudl.