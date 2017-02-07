class="post-template-default single single-post postid-213862 single-format-standard custom-background group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"
Recruiting Profile: Elijah Blades | KTIC Radio

Recruiting Profile: Elijah Blades

BY Evan Jones | February 7, 2017
Recruiting Profile: Elijah Blades

A big commitment came on signing day as one of the best recruits in the nation signed with Nebraska. Elijah Blades pledged to the Huskers over USC and Florida. The four-star cornerback had a number of offers as he was highly sought after.

Blades is the seventh-ranked cornerback in the nation and is the 87th ranked player as well according to rivals. Coming out of Pasadena, California, the 6-3, 170 pound, wiry player will have his work cut our if he wants to see the field right away as a Husker.

Blades is a little lean, but the strength and conditioning program will help build muscle and keep that speed he has. He has a great ability to shut down defenders and is effective both in press coverage along with dropping back as well. Blades also played both sides of the ball in high school so his ball skills are excellent.

Elijah Blades will be a name you hear going into fall camp as he has a lot to offer the blackshirt defense. Check out his junior highlights here on Hudl.

