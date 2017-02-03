Recruiting Profile: Deontre Thomas

Coming from Mustang, Oklahoma, Deontre Thomas is a player that has been on the rise. Thomas is a three-star defensive tackle that as a ton of upside and will be lobbying for playing time early in his career.

Thomas had a number of offers throughout high school and some of the notable ones are Colorado, Michigan, and Texas A&M.

The 45th ranked defensive tackle in the nation has a lot of outstanding physical attributes. He has really good hands has he is able to shed off of blocks very well. Thomas also has an outstanding jump off of the snap, he often times is the first one moving and he understands the position he is playing. He may not make every tackle, but he knows he can blow up every play by being disruptive and creating a pile.

Thomas more than likely will redshirt to begin his career as a member of a blackshirt, but he has a tremendous amount of talent entering Lincoln. Check out his highlights here on Hudl.