Recruiting Profile: Austin Allen

Austin Allen is an in-state commit that has a number of fans excited. Allen hails for Aurora, Nebraska and he will help fill a position that will be depleted. Allen is a 3-star tight end with a nice body frame, standing at 6-8 230 pounds.

Allen is stepping into a group that had its top three tight ends graduate. Odds are he will take a redshirt to put on some weight, 230 is pretty slim at tight and especially standing at 6-8. Allen though is a great pass catcher which is exciting in an offense that likes to utilize the tight ends.

The big target doesn’t have a lot of speed and blocking sometimes is suspect, but what he lacks in those two attributes he more than makes up for in a number of other categories. He has great balls skills and he uses his big frame to shield off defenders to make a play on the ball. Allen has a great opportunity to make an early impact for the Huskers. Check out his highlights here on Hudl.