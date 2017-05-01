Rasmussen Signs with Briar Cliff

Charger men’s basketball head coach Mark Svagera announced the signing of Caleb Rasmussen to his 2017-18 Briar Cliff recruiting class. Rasmussen, a native of Harlan, Iowa, is currently completing his senior year at Harlan Community High School.

Rasmussen is a 10-time letterwinner for the Cyclones with three letters in basketball, three in football, three in track and one in tennis. As a senior, Rasmussen was named first team all-conference, first team all-district and first team all-area. Most recently, Rasmussen poured in 348 points (15.8 ppg), pulled down 73 rebounds and dished out 126 assists as a senior. He was also named second team all-conference as a junior and third team all-conference as a sophomore.

Outside of basketball, Rasmussen was named second team all-district in football the last two seasons and earned third team all-district honors as a sophomore. He also qualified to run at the state track meet in four events each of the past three seasons. Rasmussen is a four-year member of the honor roll, was named Academic Hawkeye 10 and enjoys participating in community service.

“We are thrilled to be adding Caleb Rasmussen to our team for next season,” remarked Coach Svagera. “Caleb is a tough player who played for a tradition rich high school and he will be a great fit at Briar Cliff!”

Caleb is the son of Randy and Carmen Rasmussen and is planning on majoring in business at the Cliff.