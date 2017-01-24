Raiders Tame Tigers

Central Community College snapped a four-game losing streak with an 81-58 win over Doane JV at Raider Fieldhouse on Monday night. The Raiders broke the game open by outscoring the Tigers in the third period, 30-15.
“We really picked up our defensive intensity in the third quarter which led to fast-break points and free throws,” said CCC head coach Mike Kroupa. “Overall, it was a very good balanced attack.”
Teisha Snyder recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds. Quenshae Love finished with 17 points, while Megan Fiala chipped in 10 points.
The win gives the Raiders a record of 8-10. Up next, CCC will venture to North Platte CC on Friday for a conference game against the Knights. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium. A live video stream of the game can be found at npccknights.com.