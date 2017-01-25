Raiders Run Past Prairie Dogs

Central Community College guard Logan Fleming poured in a game-high 36 points en route to a 104-90 win over Nebraska Wesleyan JV at Raider Fieldhouse. Fleming nailed five three-point baskets and only missed four out of 18 field goal attempts.
“Logan played a very efficient game last night,” said CCC head coach Jerry Drymon. “He did a nice job of attacking what the defense gave him. He has made plays for us all year.”
CCC center Ruben Fuamba also had a big night, logging a double-double with 16 points and 14 rebounds, half of which were offensive boards. Over the last two games, Fuamba has hauled in 24 total rebounds.
“Ruben had another good night on the boards for us,” said Drymon. “He used his height advantage to gather those seven offensive rebounds. He continues to improve as the year goes on.”
The Raiders also had two other players finish in double figures. Marco Fabietti tallied 18 points, while Jerome Dixon added 11 points.
Nebraska Wesleyan JV also had four players in double figures. Bailey Oberstreadt and Patrick Sullivan scored 20 points apiece, while Drew Hoffman finished with 16 points. Tanner Hudson rounded out the double-digit scoring with 11 points.
The win snapped a two-game slide for the Raiders and gives them a mark of 12-8. Up next, CCC will venture out west to take on North Platte Community College in a conference match up at McDonald-Belton Gymnasium on Friday. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. and a live stream of the game can be found at www.npccknights.com.