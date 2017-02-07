Raiders Pounce Panthers

Luke Cadzow‘s double-double helped propel Central Community College to a 98-76 win at York JV on Monday night. Cadzow scored 17 points and pulled down 11 boards. CCC head coach Jerry Drymon seemed to be more impressed with Cadzow’s rebounding performance.

“Luke has had two strong rebounding performances in a row,” said Drymon. “It is an area we are trying to improve in and it is great that Luke is stepping up to the challenge. We will need to continue to improve in this area as we go down the stretch run of the season.”

As a team, the Raiders outrebounded the Panthers, 44-24. On the other side of the ball, CCC shot 54 percent from the floor.

Three other CCC players finished the night in double digits. Logan Fleming also scored 17 points, while Jerome Dixon scored a dozen. Deon Tabb came off the bench to add 10 points.

With the win, the Raiders are now 15-9 on season. CCC remains on the road for its next game, an 8 p.m. meeting at Northeast Community College. On Jan. 21, the Hawks won at Raider Fieldhouse, 95-82. Northeast is 19-7 on the season following a 109-60 win over Concordia JV in Norfolk on Monday night.