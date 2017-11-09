Rachel Walker of Lincoln Southwest signs with WSC volleyball team

Wayne State College head volleyball coach Scott Kneifl announced today that Rachel Walker of Lincoln Southwest High School has signed a national letter of intent during the NCAA early signing period to attend Wayne State College and continue her volleyball career in the 2018-19 academic year.

Rachel Walker is a 5-9 setter/outside hitter from Lincoln Southwest High School who is a four year starter in volleyball while also starting one year in basketball and one in track and field. This season, Walker has helped her team to a 30-3 record and a #2 ranking in Class A entering this weekend’s State Tournament. She has recorded 891 assists this season with 80 kills, 45 service aces and 42 blocks. In her four year career, Walker has 795 career kills, 2379 assists (6.92 per set), 233 service aces and 901 career digs.

Last season as a junior, Walker earned Class A Second Team All-State honors from the Lincoln Journal Star while helping the Silver Hawks to a 22-12 record and a trip to the Class A State Tournament. She also earned First Team All-City and Heartland Athletic Conference honors and is also an Academic All-Conference honoree. Walker was named AAU 16 Premier Most Valuable Player in 2016 while helping team win a national title.

“Rachel is a proven leader and winner,” remarked Coach Kneifl. “She is a very knowledgeable player that can train in multiple positions for the Wildcats. Her ability to find ways to win at both the high school and juniors level will be a huge asset to our gym. We are very excited she chose to become a Wildcat.”

Wayne State is an NCAA Division II school located in Wayne, Nebraska and competes in the 16-team Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. The Wildcats are ranked 22nd in the AVCA Division II Top 25 Coaches’ Poll and are 18-10 overall and tied for sixth in the NSIC with an 11-7 league mark heading into this weekend’s home matches vs. St. Cloud State Friday night at 6 p.m. and #6 Minnesota Duluth Saturday at 4 p.m.