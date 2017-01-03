Raabe Signs with Briar Cliff

Briar Cliff track and field head coach Nate Treinen has announced the signing of Walker Raabe to his 2016-17 Charger recruiting class. Raabe, a native of Hadar, Nebraska, is currently completing his senior year at Pierce High School.

Raabe lettered in basketball, football and track for Bluejays. He qualified for state during his sophomore and junior seasons in the 4×100 meter relay and placed seventh in the 100 meters and fourth in the 200 meters as a junior at state. Raabe holds the school record in long jump at 22’3″.

Walker is the son of Jim and Sherry Raabe and plans to major in accounting at BCU.