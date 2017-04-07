Prue Picks BC

Briar Cliff cross country head coach Reggie Miller has announced the signing of Amory Prue of Okreek, South Dakota. Prue is currently completing her senior year at Todd County High School.

Prue is an eight-time letterwinner for the Falcons with four apiece in cross country and track. She qualified for the stat cross country meet all four years of her high school career.

“The Briar Cliff cross country program is excited to have Amory,” stated coach Miller. “She has had a very successful high school career and will be a fantastic addition to the team.”

Outside of athletics, Prue is involved in National Honor Society and Jobs for America’s Graduates. Amory is the daughter of Amos Prue III and Kristie Menard