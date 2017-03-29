Prohm A Skip Prosser Man Of The Year Award Finalist

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State men’s basketball head coach Steve Prohm has been named one of 20 finalists for the 2017 Skip Prosser Award.

Named after the late Skip Prosser, who died suddenly in 2007 while the head coach at Wake Forest, the award is presented annually to those who not only achieve success on the basketball court but who also display moral integrity off of it as well.

Prohm, who recently finished his second season at Iowa State, led the Cyclones to a 24-11 record while finishing in a tie for second place in the Big 12 Conference. The Cyclones went on to win the Big 12 Tournament title and earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament, advancing to the second round.

The recipient of the 2017 Prosser Award will be announced in Phoenix, Arizona, site of the men’s NCAA Division I Basketball Championship.