Ponca outlasts Oakland-Craig in OT

Wisner-Ponca’s Emma Kneifl hit a shot that will forever live in Ponca lore as she canned a three-pointer in the waning seconds of regulation to send Saturday’s C2-2 Girls Basketball District Final against Oakland-Craig into overtime.

The Knights captured a 19-18 lead at halftime after falling behind 14-6 at the end of one.

Oakland-Craig extended their lead to 4 at 36-32 at the end of three before the Indians battled back in the fourth quarter.

Ponca never looked back in the extra session, tripling up the Knights 12-4 to win 63-55.

Oakland-Craig was led by Dacey Nelson with 21 points. Kennedy Benne posted 12 while Melanie Snader added 7.

The Indians were led by Grace Salmen, who had a team-high 16 points. Elizabeth Watchorn notched 12 while Kneifl registered 10. Taylor Lamprecht chipped in 7.

Ponca advances to their first state tournament since 2015 while Oakland-Craig ends the season at 14-7.