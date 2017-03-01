Pender and Dundy County-Stratton to go at it in first round of Girls State Basketball

18-8 and 7th seeded Pender meets 25-0 and 2nd seeded Dundy County-Stratton in the first round of the Girls State Basketball Tournament in Lincoln Thursday afternoon. Pender Head Coach Larry Ballinger says the Tigers are a very good team. “Yeah, no they’re undefeated for a reason. And they’re just a well disciplined team. They get aggressive on defense and throw a lot of different presses at you. And they’re just a scrappy team that likes to get up and down the floor a lot.”

Dundy County-Stratton is appearing at state for the 4th straight season while the Pendragons are there for the first time since 2014.

Pender snagged the second wildcard after losing 59-56 to Guardian Angels Central Catholic in the D1-4 Sub-District Final at Wisner-Pilger last Thursday night. Ballinger says the GACC game was a well played game. “Yeah, no I thought my team played well. I thought both teams played extremely well. It was probably one of the best played games that I’ve been a part of. Both teams hitting key shots. The other one would go on a little run, and then the other one would answer. And I thought it was just a great game to be a part of and a lot of fun.”

Ballinger adds it wasn’t easy having to wait and see if they were going to get in. “Yeah that was a tough thing to do was sit and wait. And we did have practice trying to keep our spirits up a little bit and just try and do what we could and prepare. And if we did get ready, if we did make it in, we could be ready to go.”

Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. at Lincoln Southwest, and the game will air on 107.9 the Bull.