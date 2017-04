Briar Cliff men’s golf head coach Ben Irlbeck announced the addition of Connor Paulsen to his 2017-18 Charger recruiting class. Paulsen is currently completing his senior year at Denison High School.

Paulsen is an eight-time letterwinner for the Monarchs with four letters in both golf and baseball. Outside of athletics, Paulsen earned the Excellence in Business Award and is a member of the honor roll and FFA.

Connor is the son of Jeremy and Amy Paulsen and is looking to major in business.