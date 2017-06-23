Patton Selected 16th in First Round of NBA Draft

BROOKLYN, N.Y.. — Justin Patton became Creighton’s second men’s basketball player in four years to be selected in the First Round of the NBA Draft on Thursday night at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., when the 7-footer was drafted No. 16 overall by the Chicago Bulls. Patton was traded approximately 35 minutes later as part of a five-person trade that saw him join All-Star Jimmy Butler join the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for the No.7 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft (Lauri Markkanen), Zach LaVine and Kris Dunn.

Patton is the first Creighton product ever drafted by the Chicago Bulls. Past players selected 16th overall in the NBA Draft include John Stockton, Jusuf Nurkic, Hedo Turkoglu and Ron Artest. He’ll become the first Creighton player to play for the Timberwolves franchise since Anthony Tolliver from 2010-12.

An Omaha native, Patton led Creighton with 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots per game, and was second on the club with 12.9 points per game. He owned 72 dunks during his redshirt freshman season and owned 28 games of 10 or more points, including four games of 20 points or more. Patton field goal percentage (67.6 percent) led the BIG EAST, ranked second nationally in 2016-17, and is the best mark in NCAA history by a freshman in a major conference.

In addition to being BIG EAST Freshman of the Year, Patton was named Second Team All-BIG EAST, Second Team All-District 5 by the National Association of Basketball Coaches, and a unanimous pick to the BIG EAST’s All-Freshman Team. He was one of 10 candidates for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award, and one of 12 finalists for the Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award. He was named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week on three occasions.

Clarence Jones of CJ Custom Clothiers helped design his wardrobe, a suit featuring a gold bow tie with “O!” on display inside his suit jacket in a nod to his hometown of Omaha.

It’s been quite the rise for Patton, who verbally committed to Creighton in the June of 2014 just seconds after receiving his first Division I offer. Patton then redshirted the 2015-16 season, adding nearly 25 pounds of muscle, while also refining his game and fine-tuning his diet. Patton opened his redshirt freshman season with eight straight double-figure scoring games and quickly became a fan favorite for his infectious smile, rim-rattling dunks and offensive efficiency.

Patton is Creighton’s fourth NBA First Round pick in history (not including 1971 hardship pick Cyril Baptiste), and first since 2014 when Doug McDermott went 11th overall in the First Round to the Denver Nuggets. McDermott would be traded on draft night to the Chicago Bulls and now plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder. McDermott is currently joined in the NBA by fellow Creighton alums Kyle Korver (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Anthony Tolliver, who spent last season with the Sacramento Kings and will be a free agent in July.