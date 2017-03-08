Patton Named BIG EAST Freshman of the Year

NEW YORK, N.Y. – Creighton center Justin Patton has been announced as the 2016-17 BIG EAST Freshman of the Year. Patton is Creighton’s first Freshman of the Year since Doug McDermott was recognized by the Missouri Valley Conference following the 2010-11 campaign.

A 7-foot center, Patton leads Creighton with 6.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocked shots per game, and is second on the club with 13.1 points per game. The Omaha, Neb., native owns 65 dunks during his redshirt freshman season, which has helped him rank second nationally in field goal percentage (.693) and on pace to shatter the all-time NCAA field goal percentage record by a freshman. Patton owns 26 games of 10 or more points this season, including three games of 20 or more. He was previously a unanimous pick to the All-Freshman Team, and a Second Team All-Conference choice.

Patton is the second Creighton basketball player to earn league Freshman of the Year honors this winter, as Jaylyn Agnew was honored with the women’s award. It’s the first time since 2010-11 (Doug McDermott, Carli Tritz in the MVC) that Creighton swept both Freshman of the Year honors in its league.

Creighton (23-8, 10-8 BIG EAST) returns to the floor on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. Central when it meets Providence in the final BIG EAST Tournament quarterfinal.