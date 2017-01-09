Patton Named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week

OMAHA, Neb. — Creighton center Justin Patton has been named BIG EAST Freshman of the Week for the third time this season. This week’s recognition comes after the 7-footer led Creighton to a 2-0 week on the road with team-high averages of 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

The Omaha native made 20-of-27 shots from the field (74.1%), including his only three-point attempt, and also drained 4-of-7 free throw attempts (57.1%).

Patton’s week started with a season-high 25 points to go with nine rebounds, a season-high four assists, a block and a steal in a road win at St. John’s. Patton sank 11-of-14 shot attempts, including five dunks, as Creighton never trailed.

On Saturday at Providence, Patton delivered 20 points and six rebounds while matching his career-high with three blocked shots. Patton converted 9-of-13 shots from the floor, including three more dunks, and was 2-of-3 at the charity stripe.

Patton had entered the week with just one career game of 20 or more points before doing it in the back-to-back road games, during which Creighton never trailed. He’s the first Bluejay freshman with consecutive games of 20+ points since Doug McDermott in the 2010-11 campaign.

Creighton (15-1, 3-1 BIG EAST) hosts Butler (14-2, 3-1 BIG EAST) on Wednesday at 8 pm.