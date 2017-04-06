Patton Headed To The NBA

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) _ Creighton center Justin Patton is declaring for the NBA draft and plans to sign with an agent, meaning he will forfeit his final three seasons of college eligibility. Creighton announced Patton’s decision Wednesday night. A news conference is scheduled for Thursday. The 7-foot Patton was the Big East freshman of the year after averaging 12.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks. He shot 67.6 percent from the field to lead the conference and rank second in the nation. Patton said in a statement he made the decision after much deliberation with his family and the coaching staff.