Patton A Candidate For Wayman Tisdale Award

ST. LOUIS (USBWA) – Creighton center Justin Patton has been named to the U.S. Basketball Writers Association’s midseason watch list for the Wayman Tisdale Award, given to the National Freshman of the Year.

Patton ranks second on the Creighton team with 13.7 points per game, and leads the club with 6.5 rebounds per game and 32 blocked shots. Patton ranks third nationally in field goal percentage (71.8 percent) and owns 50 dunks through 20 career games.

Balloting for the USBWA’s All-America Team, All-District Teams and the association’s individual awards will take place in March. The Oscar Robertson Trophy will be presented at a news conference on Friday, March 31, at the Final Four in Phoenix. The Henry Iba Coach of the Year will be presented at the association’s awards breakfast the following Monday. The presentation of the Wayman Tisdale Award is to be announced.

Here are the midseason watch list for the Wayman Tisdale Award:

2016-17 USBWA MEN’S MIDSEASON WATCH LIST

Wayman Tisdale Award (Men’s National Freshman Player of the Year)

Lonzo Ball, UCLA

De’Aaron Fox, Kentucky

Markelle Fultz, Washington

Jonathan Isaac, Florida State

Josh Jackson, Kansas

TJ Leaf, UCLA Lauri Markkanen, Arizona

Malik Monk, Kentucky

Justin Patton, Creighton

Shamorie Ponds, St. John’s

Dennis Smith, North Carolina State

Jayson Tatum, Duke

