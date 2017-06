OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ Shay Knighten’s three-run homer off Kelly Barnhill in the top of the 17th inning gave Oklahoma a 7-5 victory over Florida in Game 1 of the championship series on Monday night. The matchup between programs that have split the past four national titles was the longest championship series game in NCAA history. It lasted 5 1/2 hours, and all four pitchers threw more than 100 pitches. Oklahoma (60-9) can clinch a repeat Tuesday in Game 2 of the best-of-three series.