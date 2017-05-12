Oral Roberts Drops Omaha in Opener

TULSA, Okla. — The Omaha baseball team opened its weekend series with league leader Oral Roberts Friday evening, falling 8-0 at J.L. Johnson Stadium. The Mavericks are now 12-34 (9-14 Summit League), while the Golden Eagles improve to 34-14 (21-4) and clinch the 2017 regular-season league championship.

Senior Sam Murphy (3-7) took the loss, surrendering seven runs on nine hits and two walks with three strikeouts over 6.0 innings. The win went to Justin McGregor (8-0), who tossed 6.0 shutout innings while scattering five hits with a walk and eight strikeouts.

Sophomores Grant Suponchick and Jack Kalina both finished 2-for-4 to lead UNO at the plate, with Kalina knocking two doubles and Suponchick adding another.

ORU was led by a 3-for-3 night from Noah Cummings, who scored twice and drove in a pair of runs. Matt Whatley (2-for-4, two runs, two RBI), Michael Hungate (2-for-4, two runs, two RBI) and Trevor McCutchin (2-for-4) also had multi-hit performances. The Golden Eagles blasted four solo home runs for the night with two from Hungate and one apiece from Whatley and Cummings.

After a scoreless first inning, ORU plated two runs in both the second and third frames, another in the fourth and two more in the fifth to go up 7-0. The Golden Eagles added a final run in the eighth, pushing their final tally to 8-0.

Omaha and Oral Roberts continue their series on Saturday, May 13, with first pitch at 2 p.m. in Tulsa, Okla. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3, and links to live stats, audio and video will be available on OMavs.com.