Omaha’s Noble Named Academic All-Summit

OMAHA, Neb. – Senior Lizzie Noble was one of nine student-athletes selected to the 2017 Academic All-Summit Softball team, the league office announced Wednesday. The team is determined by a vote of faculty athletic representatives and sports information directors from the league’s member institutions.

Noble owns a 3.77 grade-point average with a major in exercise science. The Bennington, Neb., native is a member of the Summit League’s Academic Honor Roll, Distinguished Scholars List, as well as the UNO Dean’s List.

Noble led the Mavericks with a .340 average in 45 games in her senior season, including a .388 average in league contests. Serving as the Mavericks’ leadoff hitter every game, she had a team-high 51 hits and scored a team-best 32 runs. Noble also led the team in doubles (11), triples (three) and total bases (80). She was perfect defensively in center field for Omaha and stole five bases in six attempts.

To be eligible for Academic All-Summit recognition, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.30 (on a 4.0 scale), completed at least one full academic year at the current institution and participated in 50 percent of her team’s competitions.