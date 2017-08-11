Omaha Women release season schedule

OMAHA, Neb. – The Omaha women’s basketball program has released its 2017-18 season schedule, head coach Brittany Lange announced Friday. The Mavericks’ regular-season slate comprises of 27 games, including 14 home contests.

“Our staff did a great job putting together a challenging schedule,” said Lange. “We face four teams that played in the NCAA Tournament last season and play in one of the toughest mid-major conferences in the country. We have a young group of players that are eager to face this strong competition and be ready come conference time to take this program to yet another level.”

The Mavericks kick off with their lone exhibition contest against Avila on Nov. 4. Omaha’s first two regular season games are on the road, opening the season at Bradley on Nov. 10, then heading to Kansas State on Nov. 13.

The home opener is scheduled for Nov. 17 against Montana State and will be played at Sapp Fieldhouse due to the 2018 U.S. Olympic Curling Trials being held at Baxter Arena. UNO makes its Baxter debut against Florida A&M on Nov. 19.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the Mavericks visit Spartanburg, S.C., where they play USC Upstate (Nov. 24) and Wofford (Nov. 26).

A stretch of four consecutive home contests begins with Graceland (Nov. 30) and College of Saint Mary (Dec. 3). Omaha then hosts back-to-back NCAA Tournament qualifiers with Northern Iowa (Dec. 6) and Creighton (Dec. 10).

Back-to-back road contests send the Mavericks to CSU Bakersfield on Dec. 18 and CSU Northridge on Dec. 20.

Summit League play tips off with a home contest against Oral Roberts on Dec. 30 before two straight road games at South Dakota State (Jan. 3) and Fort Wayne (Jan. 9). The Mavericks then return home for a pair of games vs. Western Illinois (Jan. 13) and Denver (Jan. 18).

Omaha makes a quick road trip to South Dakota (Jan. 20) before embarking on a three-game homestand. The Mavericks welcome North Dakota State (Jan. 24), non-conference foe Peru State (Jan. 29) and South Dakota State (Feb. 3).

Five of Omaha’s final seven regular season games are on the road, starting with a game at Western Illinois (Feb. 7). UNO completes the home portion of its schedule with Fort Wayne (Feb. 10) and South Dakota (Feb. 14). The Mavericks close out their regular-season slate with road games at Denver (Feb. 17), Oral Roberts (Feb. 21) and North Dakota State (Feb. 24).

The Summit League Women’s Basketball Championship is slated for March 3-6 at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in Sioux Falls, S.D.