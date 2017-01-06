Omaha Women down IUPUI

OMAHA, Neb. – Senior forward Mikaela Shaw scored her 1,500th career point, becoming the seventh player in program history to reach the mark, as Omaha defeated IUPUI 64-44 on Thursday night at Baxter Arena. Shaw passed former UNO guard Jennifer Mitchell (1,487 points) for seventh place on the all-time scoring list with 1:55 left in the first half.

With the win, the Mavericks improve to 8-7 overall (1-1 Summit League), while the Jaguars drop to 11-4 (1-1 Summit League).

Shaw had her third double-double performance of the season with team highs of 24 points and 12 rebounds. The Deweese, Neb., native was 10-of-17 from the floor, including four 3-pointers. She also had five assists and two steals.

Senior guard Michaela Dapprich added 18 points on 8-of-15 shooting and grabbed four rebounds. Sophomore center Courtney Vaccher added nine points and four boards, while senior guard Abi Lujan chipped in three points, four assists and 10 caroms. Junior guard Remy Davenport finished with six points, a game-high six assists and four rebounds.

Holly Hoopingarner led IUPUI with 11 points off the bench. Mikale Rogers added eight points and seven rebounds.

Shaw scored the first five points of the game, and UNO held IUPUI scoreless for nearly four minutes building an early 7-0 lead. The Jaguars scored their first basket at the 6:03 mark on a Danielle Lawrence layup. Back-to-back baskets from Davenport pushed Omaha’s lead to 11 points with 2:18 left in the period. Allex Brown’s bucket with 1:59 remaining cut UNO’s lead to nine, 13-4. Two Shaw 3-pointers closed out the quarter giving Omaha a 19-4 lead.

Lujan opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer as the Mavericks’ lead grew to 18 points. A pair of 3-pointers brought IUPUI within 12 points with 7:57 left in the stanza, 22-10. The Mavericks responded with an 11-0 run over the next 4:47 pushing the lead to 23 points. Hoopingarner and Sydney Hall each hit threes to draw IUPUI within 35-16 late in the period. Shaw hit her fourth trey of the half to make the score at intermission, 38-16.

IUPUI opened the second half with a 5-2 run cutting Omaha’s lead to 19 points, 40-21. The two teams would exchange baskets a majority of the period, but the Jaguars were unable to get closer than 18 points. A 3-pointer from Dapprich and a layup from Shaw made the score 53-31 heading into the final quarter.

Omaha grabbed its largest lead of the game at 62-38 with a Vaccher layup midway through the fourth quarter. The Jaguars ended the game on 6-0 run to make the final score 64-44.

The Mavericks shot .500 (27-of-54) from the floor, .368 (7-of-19) from 3-point range and .750 (3-of-4) from the free-throw line. IUPUI shot just .298 (17-of-57) from the field, .269 (7-of-26) from long range and .600 (3-of-5) from the line. Omaha held a 37-31 advantage in rebounding.

The Mavericks return to action on Saturday, Jan. 7, visiting South Dakota State. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Frost Arena in Brookings, S.D.