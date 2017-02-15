Omaha Women down Fort Wayne

OMAHA, Neb. – Omaha had nine players score on Wednesday evening, as the Mavericks avenged a loss from earlier this season at Fort Wayne, 63-49, over the Mastodons. The win lifted the Mavericks to 13-13 on the season and 6-7 in Summit League play, while the Mastodons fell to 5-21 and 2-11 in conference action.

Senior forward Mikaela Shaw shot 6-of-11 from the field to finish with a game-high 15 points, as well as six rebounds, three blocked shots and two assists.

Junior guard Marissa Preston added 13 points and two boards, shooting 5-for-5 for the night. Junior guard Remy Davenport came up with another eight points, two assists, two blocks and two steals.

Senior forward Michaela Dapprich had six points and three boards, while sophomore center Courtney Vaccher chipped in six points and six rebounds.

De’Jour Young led Fort Wayne with 13 points on 6-of-13 shooting from the floor, as well as grabbing six boards. Selena Lozada and Rachel Rinehart had 10 points apiece, with Rinehart adding five rebounds and three steals.

Omaha shot 54.8 percent (23-of-42) from the floor, 50.0 percent (6-of-12) from long range and 64.7 percent (11-of-17) from the free throw line. Fort Wayne finished at 40.8 percent (20-of-49) from the field, 50.0 percent (2-of-4) beyond the arc and 70.0 percent (7-of-10) from the stripe. The Mavericks had the edge on the glass, 28-19, including 20-11 on the defensive end. UNO forced 17 Mastodon turnovers to score 15 points off miscues and had a 12-5 advantage in second chance points.