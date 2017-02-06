Omaha Volleyball’s Shires Announces Four-Member Signing Class for 2017

OMAHA, Neb. – Head volleyball coach Rose Shires announced her four-member signing class Monday, as Anna Blaschko, Abigayle Meyer, Claire Mountjoy and Bella Sade will join the Omaha volleyball program in 2017-18.

“We’re very excited to welcome Anna, Abigayle, Claire and Bella to our program next year,” Shires said. “All four student-athletes will immediately impact the success of our team and build on the foundation we have in place.”

BELLA SADE

MB, 6-2, Marion, Iowa (Marion High School)

Sade has been a three-year letterwinner for Coach Roxanne Paulsen at Marion High School. She helped the Indians make three straight state tournament appearances, finishing as a state semifinalist in 2014 and a state quarterfinalist in 2015 and 2016. In Sade’s senior season, Marion finished with a No. 3 state ranking after compiling a record of 34-9, and Sade was selected to the 2016 IGCA Senior All-Star Match. As a junior, she was named first-team all-state, all-district, all-conference and All-Metro, as well as a Top 50 Junior by PrepVolleyball.com. As a sophomore, Sade was tabbed all-state honorable mention, all-district, second-team all-conference and honorable mention All-Metro.

Sade also plays club volleyball for Coach Chin Nguyen of the Iowa Rockets program. In 2016, her team finished third at the Northern Lights Qualifier and played in the gold bracket at the national tournament, and she was named to the GJNC All-Tournament Team. In 2015, her team finished as runner-up at the Colorado Crossroads Qualifier.

Sade plans to major in early childhood education at UNO.

“Bella is a tall, lanky middle with a great wingspan,” Shires said. “She is a strong blocker and has the ability to hit high and hard out of the middle.”

ANNA BLASCHKO

MH, 6-1, Shakopee, Minn. (Shakopee)

Blaschko has been a three-year letterwinner for Coach Matt Busch at Shakopee High School. As a senior, Blaschko was named all-state, second-team All-Metro and South Suburban All-Conference while helping her team finish 20-10 with a No. 6 state ranking. In 2016, she led the team in blocks (133), kills (261) and hitting percentage (.337). Blaschko had previously paced the Sabers in blocks and hitting percentage in both her sophomore and junior seasons, and she was also an all-conference pick as a junior. Blaschko finished her career owning school records for single-season blocks (133) and career blocks (300).

Blaschko plays club volleyball Coach Dave Manka and Coach Andy Guggisberg with the Mizuno Northern Lights Juniors program. In 2015, her Northern Lights 16-2 team placed third at the AAU National Championships. The following year, her 17-1 club took third at the Show Me Qualifier and also placed third at the AAU National Championships and fifth at the USA Junior National Championships.

Blaschko plans to major in bioinformatics at UNO.

“Anna is a dynamic middle hitter,” Shires said. “She plays high above the net and is a very effective slide attacker. Anna has a great volleyball IQ and will be an excellent addition to our program.”

ABIGAYLE MEYER

MH, 6-2, Murdock, Neb. (Elmwood-Murdock)

Meyer has been a four-year letterwinner for Coach Nichole Justesen at Elmwood-Murdock High School. As a junior, she was named second-team all-conference, having previously earned third-team honors as a sophomore and honorable mention as a freshman. Meyer helped her team to a state tournament appearance in 2014, and she also plays club volleyball for Premier.

Meyer plans to major in elementary education at UNO.

“Abigayle is a dual position player,” Shires said. “She’ll be a huge blocking factor for our program on the right side and in the middle.”

CLAIRE MOUNTJOY

OH, 5-5, Omaha, Neb. (Elkhorn)

Mountjoy has been a four-year letterwinner for Coach Abby Dasilva at Elkhorn High School. As a senior, Mountjoy helped the Antlers to their third straight state tournament appearance, as well as runner-up finishes in their district and conference. In her sophomore year, Elkhorn was a state semifinalist and earned a No. 5 state ranking.

Mountjoy also plays club volleyball for Coach Michelle Moser of the Legacy program. Her squads qualified for the national tournament every year from 2012-16, including a national bid in Kansas City last season.

Mountjoy plans to major in elementary education at UNO.

“Claire is one of Nebraska’s most athletic high school athletes,” Shires said. “She has a relentless defensive mentality and a great platform. She will raise of the level of our back court play immediately.”