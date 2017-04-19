Omaha Volleyball signs Nee

OMAHA, Neb. – Omaha head volleyball coach Rose Shires announced the signing of incoming freshman Kelli Nee on Wednesday. The signing boosts the Mavericks’ freshman class to five for the 2017 season.

A native of Powhatan, Va., Nee was a four-year letter winner and a two-year captain at the setter position for coach Amber Foos. As a senior at Powhatan High School, she was first team all-state, all-region, all-conference, all-district and all-metro as well as the conference player of the year. She also was second team all-state as a junior while earning first team honors in the district, region, conference and metro.

Nee plans to major in pre-medicine at UNO.

“Kelli is a quick dynamic setter who can run a fast offense,” said Shires. “She is an exceptional jump setting player who has a high volleyball IQ. She not only will give us much needed depth in the setting position, but she also will immediately add to the level of the team.”

In February, Shires announced the signing of four other freshmen: Anna Blaschko, MH (Shakopee, Minn./Shakopee), Abigayle Meyer, MH (Murdock, Neb./Elmwood-Murdock), Claire Mountjoy, OH (Omaha, Neb./Elkhorn) and Bella Sade, MB (Marion, Iowa/Marion).