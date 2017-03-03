Omaha Tops Montana, Falls to Utah State

ST. GEORGE, Utah – The Omaha softball team split two games at the Red Desert Classic Friday, defeating Montana 9-5 before falling to Utah State 3-0. The Mavericks are now 5-10 (0-0 Summit League) on the season.

UNO returns to action on Saturday, March 4, against Southern Utah at Noon CT and faces No. 16/17 Utah at 2:30 p.m. Links to live stats when available will be posted on OMavs.com.

Game 1: Omaha 9, Montana 5

Senior Nicole Warren led the Mavericks offensively in the opener, finishing 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Freshman Emma Dargy added a 1-for-3 effort at the plate with three RBI and a run scored. Freshman Vicky Kinney was 1-for-3 with a run scored and two RBI, while junior Kelly Pattison went 2-for-4 with a double and scored two runs.

Sophomore right-hander Laura Roecker (3-4) picked up the win in relief for UNO, allowing no runs on two hits with a strikeout. Sara Stephenson (1-3) took the loss in relief for the Grizzlies, pitching 1.2 innings allowing four runs on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts.

Omaha got on the board in the top of the first. Senior Lizzie Noble led off with a single to center. A batter later, Warren laced a double to left center scoring Noble to give Omaha a 1-0 lead.

Montana wasted no taking the lead in the bottom half of the inning as the first four Grizzlies reached base. All told in the inning; UM scored three runs on three hits and two errors. Montana added to their lead with a solo home run to lead off the bottom of the third. The Grizzlies made it 5-1 in the bottom of the fifth with a run on two hits and an UNO error.

UNO’s first seven batters reached to start the top of the sixth inning. Freshman Emily Klosterman started the rally when she was hit by a pitch and then she moved to second on Warren’s walk. Pattison then singled to center to bring home Klosterman, but Warren was thrown out at second on the play. Kinney drew a one-out walk to advance Pattison. Senior Lia Mancuso reached on an infield hit to load the bases. Dargy singled to right field to bring home two runs. After a Montana pitching change, junior Megan May reached on an error by the pitcher that allowed Mancuso to score. UM retired two of the next three batters to end the inning with the score tied, 5-5.

Omaha continued its offensive onslaught in the top of the seventh as the first three batters reached base. Warren led off with a single and moved to third on Pattison’s double to left. Kinney laced a single to left allowing Warren and Pattison to score. A batter later, Dargy reached on a fielder’s choice that scored Kinney. May walked, and Noble singled to load the bases. Dargy came into score on a passed ball to give Omaha a 9-5 lead.

Roecker allowed two base runners in the bottom of the seventh but got out of the inning with a strikeout and a ground out to end the game.

Game 2: Utah Stat 3, Omaha 0

Utah State pitcher Kelli White limited Omaha to three hits in Friday’s second game. Dargy led the Mavericks at the plate with a 2-for-3 effort. Freshman Hailey Bartz finished the night 1-for-2.

Clanton (2-5) pitched a complete game in the loss, allowing three runs on eight hits with two strikeouts. White (6-4) allowed only three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in seven innings of work.

Omaha put runners on base in the first and second innings, but were unable to produce any runs.

Utah State scored two runs in the bottom of the second. Pax Provost led off with a single and stole second. Two batters later, Vic Saucedo cleared the bases with a two-run home run to give the Aggies a 2-0 lead.

USU added an insurance run in the bottom of the fifth. Jazmine Clarke reached on a two-out signle and then stole second. Clarke came around to score on Amanda Sheets single to right as Utah State led 3-0.

White allowed only one UNO baserunner the final two innings as Utah State secured the 3-0 victory.