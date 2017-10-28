Omaha Sweeps Western Illinois

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha volleyball team opened its weekend home stand with a sweep of Western Illinois Friday evening, defeating the Leathernecks 3-0 (25-13, 25-19, 25-8) at Sapp Fieldhouse. With their second straight win, the Mavericks improve to 8-14 (5-4 Summit League), while the Leathernecks drop to 6-18 (1-9).

Leaders for Omaha

Sophomore Gessica Gdowski led the Mavericks in kills for the second consecutive match, tallying nine on .500 hitting while adding 15 digs and an ace. Freshman Bella Sade was right behind her with eight kills on .462 hitting, a match-high four blocks and two aces. Freshman Anna Blaschko hit .500 and added seven kills with no attack errors and two blocks, and junior Mackenzie Horkey had another seven kills of her own.

Senior Sydney O’Shaughnessy put up a match-high 34 assists, which moved her up to third in school history for career assists (3,997).

Freshman Claire Mountjoy also had a 13-dig performance, which was a match high, and sophomore Meagen Roth added a career-high five aces with six digs.

Leaders for Western Illinois

The Leathernecks got five kills apiece from Shalyn Greenhaw and Melanie Patenaude. Aleezah Washington had a team-leading nine digs, and Jaime Johnson had 11 assists with seven digs for the night.

Team Stats

Omaha hit a season-high .367 as a team while committing a season-low nine attack errors and held WIU to a .081 attacking clip. The Mavericks also had the edge in blocking, 6-3.

Inside Set 1

Blaschko came out firing for Omaha, blasting three straight kills to start the match. The Mavericks opened on an 8-0 run and later stretched their lead to 12-2 on another Blaschko kill. After a block by Sade and junior Abby Bergsten, plus back-to-back Sade kills, WIU called for a timeout down 16-7. Omaha held off the Leathernecks by at least eight points the rest of the way, taking the set 25-13.

Inside Set 2

The Mavericks hit .343 as a team in set two, sparked by three kills apiece from Sade, Gdowski, Horkey and O’Shaughnessy. WIU took its first timeout with Omaha up 8-2, but the Leathernecks slowly chipped away at the lead to threaten at 14-12. Gdowski put down a kill following a Maverick timeout, but two Leatherneck kills and a Maverick setting error knotted it at 15-15. Omaha responded from there, and a 4-0 run punctuated with a solo block and a kill from Sade pushed the score to 23-17. A kill from senior Amanda Conlin brought it to set point, and a final kill by Gdowski finished it off at 25-19.

Inside Set 3

Omaha left no doubt in the third set, hitting .524 with just one attack error while holding the Leathernecks to .000. Another hot 8-0 start put the Mavericks in the driver’s seat early, and they extended it to 14-2 with the boost of another 5-0 run. WIU managed a short 3-0 spurt later in the set, but Omaha finished the match on a 7-0 run, as a Conlin/Blaschko block put away the set, 25-8, and secured the sweep.

Noting Tonight’s Match

-Tonight’s win was Omaha’s third sweep of the season.

-Omaha recorded 10 aces as a team, marking its second double-digit ace total this year. The Mavericks previously had 10 against Indiana State on Sept. 1.

-Meagen Roth’s five aces were the most of any Maverick this season.

Up Next

Omaha closes the weekend on Saturday, Oct. 28, hosting Fort Wayne. The match is set for 5 p.m. at Sapp Fieldhouse.