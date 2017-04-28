Omaha Softball Announces 2017 Summer Camps

OMAHA, Neb. – The Omaha softball program has announced 2017 summer camp dates. The program will host a series of camps for all different ages through the months of June and July. Each clinic will focus on the fundamentals of the game for every age and skill level.

Mini Mavs Camp—Grades 1st-6th

June 12-13

9AM-3PM (Lunch Provided)

The Mini Mavs Camp will focus on everyday fundamentals in all aspects of the game. Campers will have the opportunity to work with the Omaha Softball staff, and current Omaha Softball players on position specific skills to take with them to the ball field. Participants are grouped with players of similar age and ability and will take part in a number of drills and live game simulations to help improve their softball skills and knowledge. This camp is perfect for helping young players develop basic skills, and for an introduction to the more advanced aspects and fundamentals of the game.

Omaha Softball Elite Camp—Grades 7th-12th

June 18-20

18th—5pm-8pm, 19th 9am-8pm, 20th 9am-12pm (Lunch Provided)

The Elite camp is a fast-paced camp focused on the more advanced aspects and skills of the game. This camp will offer one on one instruction with the Omaha Softball staff and will provide position specific drills and development, in a high-intensity environment to help prepare athletes for the next level. Campers will be challenged with advanced drills and competitive scrimmages with game instruction.

Omaha Softball Team Camp—9th-12th

Class B, July 10-11

Class C, July 12-13

Class A, July 17-18

Omaha Softball’s team camp is open to any, and all Nebraska High School Softball teams. This camp provides the opportunity for these teams to receive instruction from the Omaha Softball staff while preparing for the upcoming season. A current or former Omaha Softball Student-Athlete will manage each team while the Omaha Softball coaching staff will be on the field to provide in-game instruction and feedback. Current High-School coaches will prepare a lineup for each game but are not allowed to coach or instruct during games.