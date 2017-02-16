Omaha Men win in OT

OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha men’s basketball team clinched a spot in the Summit League Tournament Thursday night, dropping Oral Roberts 83-76 in overtime at Baxter Arena. With the win, the Mavericks improve to 14-13 (7-7 Summit League), while the Golden Eagles drop to 8-20 (4-10).

Senior guard Tra-Deon Hollins scored a game-high-tying 24 points with four 3-pointers, adding nine rebounds, four steals, three assists and a steal. Junior forward Tre’Shawn Thurman posted his team-leading seventh double-double of the season with 19 points and 10 rebounds.

Senior guard Marcus Tyus also hit three 3-pointers en route to 17 points, five rebounds, three assists and a steal, and sophomore guard Zach Jackson rounded it out with 13 points, three boards, three steals and an assist.

Oral Roberts was led by 24 points from Albert Owens, while Jalen Bradley (17), Aaron Young (13) and Emmanuel Nzekwesi (10) also scored in double figures. Bradley also pulled down eight boards and had three assists and two steals, while Aaron Anderson chipped in nine rebounds, six points, four assists, a steal and a block.

Oral Roberts outshot Omaha 43.3 percent (29-of-67) to 38.0 percent (27-of-71), but the Mavericks hitting 10 3-pointers for the night. UNO had a 47-40 edge on the glass, including 23-12 on the offensive end.

ORU held a narrow 32-30 advantage at halftime, but Omaha tied it at 32-all seven seconds into the second half on a Tyus layup. The final 20 minutes of regulation included three lead changes and five ties, and ORU used a pair of Bradley free throws with 34 seconds left to stall the score at 67-67, which sent the game to overtime.

Tyus kicked off the extra period with two free throws, and a Thurman dunk pushed the Mavericks’ lead to four at 71-67. It began a scoring onslaught for Omaha, which went on a 14-3 run to lead 81-70 with 34 seconds to play. Young canned two 3-pointers in the final 29 seconds, but the effort fell short as Omaha picked up the 83-76 victory.

Omaha returns to action on Wednesday, Feb. 22, traveling to Denver. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. (CT) at Magness Arena in Denver, Colo.