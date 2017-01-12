Omaha Men victorious over IUPUI; Women lose to Western Illinois

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Omaha men’s basketball team battled past IUPUI Wednesday evening, defeating the Jaguars 79-71 at Indiana Farmers Coliseum. With the win, the Mavericks improve to 9-9 (2-3 Summit League) on the season, while IUPUI drops to 7-11 (1-3).

Sophomore guard Zach Jackson scored a team-leading 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting with a trio of 3-pointers, adding four rebounds and two steals. Junior forward Tre’Shawn Thurman just missed a double-double, finishing with 16 points, nine rebounds and a block.

Junior forward Mitch Hahn chipped in 15 points with three more 3-pointers, four rebounds and three blocks. Senior guard Marcus Tyus rounded out the double-figure scoring with 13 points alongside seven caroms, a career-high five steals, three assists and a block.

Sophomore center Zach Pirog also had a career-high four blocks for the night.

As a team, Omaha shot .469 (30-of-64) from the floor, .333 (7-of-21) from 3-point range and .667 (12-of-18) at the free throw line. IUPUI finished at .408 (29-of-71) from the field, .263 (5-of-19) from distance and .571 (8-of-14) at the stripe. IUPUI outboarded the Mavericks 44-40, but Omaha forced 17 Jaguar turnovers and had the edge in assists (13-12), steals (10-7) and blocks (10-4).

IUPUI got a double-double from Evan Hall, who totaled 21 points and 11 rebounds with three blocks. Darell Combs (13), Matt O’Leary (11), Kellon Thomas (10) and Ron Patterson (10) also had double-figure scoring performances for the Jaguars.

Jackson paced the Mavericks in the opening 20 minutes, shooting a perfect 6-for-6 for 16 points. As a team, the Mavericks hit 17-of-33 (.515) from the floor, using a series of runs to keep pace against IUPUI. Omaha led by as many as seven in the first half, but the Jaguars cut it to 27-26 with a Combs layup at 4:05. Omaha, however, outscored IUPUI 13-6 over the last four minutes to lead 40-32 at the break.

In the second half, the Mavericks pushed their lead to double digits at 42-32 with a Pirog dunk at 17:51, but IUPUI rallied to take the lead at 48-47 four minutes later on a Patterson 3-pointer. With 7:31 remaining, Hahn hit a three of his own to even the game at 59-59, and Jackson followed with another triple at 7:08 to put the Mavericks ahead for good. After the under-four media timeout, IUPUI managed to pull within three when a Combs trey made it 69-66, but the Mavericks held on to claim the win, 79-71.

Omaha returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 14, hosting Western Illinois. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at Baxter Arena.

OMAHA, Neb – The Omaha women’s basketball team dropped a conference home game Wednesday night, falling 78-74 to Western Illinois at Baxter Arena. The Mavericks are now 8-9 (1-3 Summit League), while the Leathernecks improve to 14-4 (4-1 Summit League).

Senior guard Michaela Dapprich scored a team-high 20 points on 7-of-15 shooting with six 3-pointers, adding six rebounds and an assist. Junior guard Remy Davenport finished with 19 points, eight assists and four rebounds.

Senior forward Mikaela Shaw added her fifth double-double of the season with 16 points and 12 rebounds with four assists, and freshman forward Jay Bridgeman had four points and seven boards.

Emily Clemens led Western Illinois with 23 points, hitting 7-of-14 from the floor. Morgan Blumer finished with 19 points, six boards and two blocked shots. Taylor Higginbotham added 13 points and six boards, and Olivia Braun had 11 points and four blocks.

The Mavericks shot .400 (24-of-60) from the field, while the Leathernecks finished at .435 (27-of-62) from the floor. UNO shot .542 (13-of-24) from long range, while SDSU shot only .200 (5-of-25) from deep. Omaha finished at .684 (13-of-19) from the free throw line, while Western Illinois connected on .864 (19-of-22) from the stripe. The Mavericks had a 43-30 edge in rebounds.

Omaha grabbed a 10-4 lead midway through the first quarter, sparked by a pair of 3-pointers from Dapprich. The Mavericks continued their hot shooting from the outside to close the half as Davenport and junior Marissa Preston each hit threes to close the quarter with Omaha ahead, 22-12.

The Mavericks hit three 3-pointers to open the second quarter pushing the lead to 13 at 31-18. The lead grew to 15 with 3:16 left in the first half on another trey from Davenport. A quick 6-0 spurt from the Leathernecks cut the lead to 39-30 before a layup from sophomore center Courtney Vaccher made the score at the half, 41-30.

Four points from Shaw in the opening minute of the second half nudged the Maverick lead back to 13 at 45-32. Omaha kept its double-digit lead until a three-point play by Blumer with 3:55 left in the third quarter cut the lead to nine. The Mavericks answered with a 3-pointer from Davenport as the lead grew back to double figures. Shaw converted a pair of free throws late in the period to make the score 64-51. Western Illinois drew a foul with six seconds left and converted both shots from the stripe to make UNO’s lead at the end of the quarter, 64-53.

Two Shaw free throws and a 3-pointer from Dapprich put Omaha out front 69-55 with 8:56 left in the fourth quarter. The Leathernecks held the Mavericks scoreless the next 6:41 as they chipped away at UNO’s lead. Dapprich ended the Western Illinois’ run and pushed Omaha’s lead back to four with 2:06 remaining. The Leathernecks cut the lead to one, 74-73, with 27 seconds remaining thanks to a Blumer 3-pointer. Following two missed free throws by Omaha, Blumer put Western Illinois up one with 12 seconds on the clock. The Leathernecks hit 3-of-4 free throws in the final four seconds for the 78-74 win.

Omaha returns to action on Saturday, Jan. 14, hosting South Dakota. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. at Baxter Arena.